SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.71.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of SPNE opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $387.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.05. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 24.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 487.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SeaSpine during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 55.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.