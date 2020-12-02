Secureworks (SCWX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Secureworks to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.11 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Secureworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Secureworks alerts:

SCWX opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $976.41 million, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.13. Secureworks has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCWX shares. BidaskClub cut Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Secureworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.