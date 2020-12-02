Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,102,160 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,775 shares of company stock worth $6,486,296 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

