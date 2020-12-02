Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) (LON:SENX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.11

Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) (LON:SENX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.14 ($0.03), with a volume of 601907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,407.58, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.80.

Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) Company Profile (LON:SENX)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania. The company also holds 45% working interest in the Sabria concession, which covers an area of approximately 26,195 gross acres; 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida concession covering an area of approximately 52,480 acres; 100% working interest in the Ech Chouech concession that covers an area of approximately 33,920 acres; 100% working interest in the Zinnia concession covering an area of approximately 17,920 acres; and 100% working interest in the Sanrhar concession, which covers an area of approximately 36,879 acres located in Tunisia.

