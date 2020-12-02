Shard Market Capitalization Achieves $230,851.68 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Shard has a market cap of $230,851.68 and $1.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Shard has traded 55.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shard alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io . Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.