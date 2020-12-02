Shivom Hits 1-Day Volume of $69.00 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. One Shivom token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, DDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00435816 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00021204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00027252 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Shivom

OMX is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

