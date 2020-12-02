Short Interest in Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Drops By 95.6%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the October 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of AIXXF opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Aixtron has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

