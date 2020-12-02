Short Interest in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Expands By 1,480.0%

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 1,480.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 60,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 65,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 37,439 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BSD opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

