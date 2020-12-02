Short Interest in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Rises By 1,480.0%

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 1,480.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 60,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 65,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 37,439 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BSD opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

