Short Interest in carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Rises By 1,600.0%

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSXXY opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. carsales.com has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62.

About carsales.com

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

