Short Interest in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Decreases By 96.1%

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the October 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cypress Environmental Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Cypress Environmental Partners worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CELP opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 million, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.56. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Cypress Environmental Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 41.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cypress Environmental Partners will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

