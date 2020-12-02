Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Increases By 1,955.0%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 1,955.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QABA opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $52.66.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.