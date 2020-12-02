Short Interest in Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Decreases By 100.0%

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 431,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,428,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HEMP stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Hemp has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get Hemp alerts:

About Hemp

Hemp, Inc focuses on the provision of industrial hemp. The company is involved in processing and farming industrial hemp; extracting hemp CBD oil; and educating and empowering hemp farmers and entrepreneurs with knowledge, processing, infrastructure, and support. It also engages in the sale of hemp accessories, such as extractors, harvesters, storage bags, containers, fertilizer, soil amendments, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, balers, greenhouses, and greenhouse equipment; and drying, trimming, curing, storing, and brokering for other farmers harvesting hemp, as well as provision of research and development, hemp consulting, and educational entertainment services.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.