Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Decreases By 96.2%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the October 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $65.68.

