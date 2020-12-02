Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Declines By 97.5%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IVDA opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Iveda Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.