Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Declines By 97.5%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IVDA opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Iveda Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.
About Iveda Solutions
