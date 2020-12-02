Short Interest in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) Drops By 97.5%

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the October 31st total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MGEN opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $65.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.01. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $34.05.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 141.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos bought 126,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $1,879,738.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGEN. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.