Short Interest in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Grows By 179.3%

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 179.3% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 million, a P/E ratio of 125.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Natural Alternatives International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Alan J. Lane sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $46,300.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.38% of Natural Alternatives International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

