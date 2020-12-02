Short Interest in New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Expands By 1,558.8%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,300 shares, an increase of 1,558.8% from the October 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHPEF opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92. New Hope has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

