Short Interest in New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Expands By 1,558.8%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,300 shares, an increase of 1,558.8% from the October 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NHPEF opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92. New Hope has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.55.
New Hope Company Profile
Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.