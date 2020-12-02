Short Interest in PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Increases By 1,635.0%

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 1,635.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,006,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PreveCeutical Medical stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. PreveCeutical Medical has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
About PreveCeutical Medical
See Also: Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.