Short Interest in PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Increases By 1,635.0%

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 1,635.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,006,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PreveCeutical Medical stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. PreveCeutical Medical has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

About PreveCeutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, develops options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products in the United States and Canada. It has research and development programs, including dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for type 2 diabetes and obesity; a soluble gel drug delivery program, which provide relief from pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; Nature Identical peptide therapeutic applications; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the addictive analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl, and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions.

