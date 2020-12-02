Short Interest in PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Drops By 97.2%

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PTKFF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10.

About PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. It operates in four division: Prescription Pharmaceutical, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. The company offers generic, branded, and licensed drugs, including Brainact, Cefspan, Mycoral, Cernevit, Cravit, Neuralgin, Broadced, Neurotam, Hemapo, and CPG that are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

