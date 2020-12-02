Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Declines By 89.2%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the October 31st total of 153,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ RETO opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.92.
About ReTo Eco-Solutions
Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.