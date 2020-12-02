Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Declines By 89.2%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the October 31st total of 153,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ RETO opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.92.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

