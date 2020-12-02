Short Interest in Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) Declines By 79.4%

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the October 31st total of 68,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 304,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ SNCA opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. Seneca Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Biopharma had a negative net margin of 221.07% and a negative return on equity of 138.92%.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

