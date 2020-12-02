Short Interest in Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Declines By 96.6%

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,983,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Solar Energy Initiatives stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

