Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Declines By 98.1%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 415,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CANSF opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. Willow Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

Get Willow Biosciences alerts:

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.