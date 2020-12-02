Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Declines By 98.1%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 415,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CANSF opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. Willow Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.74.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile
