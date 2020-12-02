Signet Jewelers (SIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.94. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.