Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2020

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WAF. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Siltronic AG (WAF.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.00 ($117.65).

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €123.95 ($145.82) on Monday. Siltronic AG has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €90.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.01.

About Siltronic AG (WAF.F)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.