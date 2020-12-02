Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WAF. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Siltronic AG (WAF.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.00 ($117.65).

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €123.95 ($145.82) on Monday. Siltronic AG has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €90.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.01.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

