Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €99.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) has been given a €99.00 ($116.47) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 20.13% from the company’s current price.

WAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.00 ($117.65).

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €123.95 ($145.82) on Monday. Siltronic AG has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €85.01.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

