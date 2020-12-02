Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €99.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) has been given a €99.00 ($116.47) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 20.13% from the company’s current price.

WAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.00 ($117.65).

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €123.95 ($145.82) on Monday. Siltronic AG has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €85.01.

About Siltronic AG (WAF.F)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

