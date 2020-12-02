Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $673.51 million and a P/E ratio of 33.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million.

In other news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $300,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 110,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 123,944 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 204,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 171,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.