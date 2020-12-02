Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI opened at $36.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%.

In related news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 260.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 58,044 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 19.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.