Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Lowered to Hold at Argus

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on SPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.39.
Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $151.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.