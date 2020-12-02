Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Lowered to Hold at Argus

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.39.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $151.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

