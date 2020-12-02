Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Update

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the October 31st total of 379,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,508,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Simulated Environment Concepts stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Simulated Environment Concepts has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get Simulated Environment Concepts alerts:

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.