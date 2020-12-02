Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s previous close.

WORK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Slack Technologies stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.59 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,083 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $1,342,420.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,244.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,798.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,024,340 shares of company stock valued at $36,512,098. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,857,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,921,000 after purchasing an additional 808,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 82.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718,317 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 197.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,044,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 63.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,087 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 153.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,626,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.