Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WORK. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -75.59 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,798.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $40,997.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 292,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,122.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,024,340 shares of company stock valued at $36,512,098 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

