Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. Slack Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.59 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

In other Slack Technologies news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $46,245.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $52,648.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,541.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,024,340 shares of company stock worth $36,512,098. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WORK. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.