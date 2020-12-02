Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.59 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Slack Technologies to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

In other Slack Technologies news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $52,648.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,541.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,798.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,024,340 shares of company stock worth $36,512,098 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.