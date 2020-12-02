Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%.
Shares of WORK opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. Slack Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.59 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.
Slack Technologies Company Profile
Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.
See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.