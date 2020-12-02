Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%.

Shares of WORK opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. Slack Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.59 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $1,342,420.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,244.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $199,805.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 180,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,091.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,024,340 shares of company stock valued at $36,512,098 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.