Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet cut shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SUNS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Solar Senior Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Solar Senior Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

Shares of SUNS opened at $14.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $236.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.33. Solar Senior Capital has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 37,621 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Solar Senior Capital by 9,256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 526,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 521,333 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Solar Senior Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Solar Senior Capital by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Solar Senior Capital by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.