Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,533.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SKHHY opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. Sonic Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

