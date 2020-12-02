South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.71. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $261.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on South Jersey Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,019,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,425,000 after buying an additional 904,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,459,000 after buying an additional 807,229 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 43.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,433,000 after buying an additional 903,890 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 3,013.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,584,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,587,000 after buying an additional 2,501,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 9.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,184,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,088,000 after buying an additional 189,956 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

