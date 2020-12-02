Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

