S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.64.

SPGI stock opened at $334.32 on Monday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,671,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 126.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

