S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.64.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $334.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.55 and its 200 day moving average is $342.18. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

