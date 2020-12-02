SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.40

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.40 and last traded at $60.08, with a volume of 5375641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,334.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

