SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Hits New 1-Year High at $157.23

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $157.23 and last traded at $157.23, with a volume of 9220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.84.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

