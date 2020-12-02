SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Position Reduced by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 308.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $70.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $99,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

