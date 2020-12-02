Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $210.00 at Barclays

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $184.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.27.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK opened at $181.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after buying an additional 1,062,262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after buying an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,573,000 after buying an additional 289,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $31,472,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.