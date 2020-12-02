Stephens Downgrades Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) to Equal Weight

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

AAN stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 20.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

