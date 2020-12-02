Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STRA. ValuEngine raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.43.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,144,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

