Substratum 1-Day Volume Reaches $8,583.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, Substratum has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $477,066.15 and approximately $8,583.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00435816 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00021204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00027252 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

