Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.36% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.
Shares of SU opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 335,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 102,635 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 150,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 569,900 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 723,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 387,435 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.