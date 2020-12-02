Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.

Shares of SU opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 335,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 102,635 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 150,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 569,900 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 723,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 387,435 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

